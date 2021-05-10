Over the weekend the Varsity softball team split a pair of conference games.
Friday evening, the Lady Lions defeated Batesville 11-10 with a walk-off single by Abby Herbert in the bottom of the seventh.
The Lady Lions jumped out to an early lead, scoring five in the second. Batesville answered back tallying five runs with two outs in the third, but the Lady Lions responded with three more of their own.
The teeter totter continued until the top of the seventh, when Batesville capitalized on two walks and two hits to send two runners home and tie the score at 10-10.
Molly Zachery stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Lady Lions final charge and singled then took second on a wild pitch. Jama Barnes followed with a singled and moved Zachery to third. Herbert sealed the deal with her third single on the evening.
The Lady Lions had 16 hits, with eight of the nine players in the game registering hits. Belle Gossett went 3-for-4 with a single and two RBIs. Zachery joined Herbert with 3 singles. Barnes had three singles on three at bats.
Kara Chandler earned the win in the circle and added five strikeouts to her season total. The Lady Lions improved their record to 6-9 and 2-6 in EIAC play.
On Saturday the Lady Lions fell to East Central with a score of 12-0. Grace Muir had the Lady Lions lone hit on the game. The loss drops the Lady Lions record to 6-10 on the season and 2-7 in conference play.
-Information provided.
