The South Decatur Lady Cougars have a familiar face taking over the basketball program. Kristen Hicks has been named head coach.
"I have been coaching for the past eight years at all levels within the South Decatur program. I started at the elementary and slowly moved my way up. I spent one year at the junior high level and then the past two years with the JV team," Coach Hicks said.
Coach Hicks started coaching to share her love of the game and to make a positive impact in the student/athletes' lives.
The Lady Cougars have been busy this summer and Coach Hicks is pleased with what she has seen from the players.
"So far, summer workouts have been going great. In our open gyms, we have had a great turnout from returning players and are starting to get our younger players in the gym developing their game," Coach Hick added.
South competed in a league at Shelbyville and played in the East Central Shootout.
"Both were great experiences playing against some big schools from the Indianapolis area. We focused on our team dynamic and getting used to playing with each other," Coach Hicks said. "The girls are very familiar with me since I have coached them since elementary, but it was also a great opportunity for them to see me in this new position and how I will coach them at this level."
Lady Cougar fans can expect hustle and energy this winter from the team Coach Hicks puts on the floor.
"Next season, I want my players to bring a lot of energy and competitiveness each time they step on the court. My hope is they are disciplined, smart and defensive minded all while representing South Decatur in a positive way," Coach Hicks said.
Another familiar face will once again be roaming the sidelines for the Lady Cougars as Lisa Huff returns as assistant coach.
"She has been a part of the program for many years now and is invested in these girls and our school," Coach Hicks said. "The JV coach is still to be determined. I hope to have that decided towards the end of summer. I am excited to get my coaching staff established and start working together to build our program."
South lost three players to graduation last season. The Lady Cougars will be fairly young and will miss the leadership of those three seniors on and off the court, according to Coach Hicks.
South will be moving to a new sectional this year. The Lady Cougars move from Class 2A to Class A and will compete in the Sectional 60 with Edinburgh, Jac-Cen-Del, Morristown, Oldenburg Academy, Southwestern (Shelbyville) and Waldron.
"One of our challenges this year will be moving sectionals. It won't impact how we go about our season, but will just give us a different look at the end of the season," Coach Hicks noted.
"Obviously as a coach my goal is to win games and be competitive in the postseason. However, high school sports are much bigger than that. I am tasked with helping foster lifelong skills in these young athletes and guide them through their high school years," Coach Hicks added. "I am blessed to have this opportunity, especially at South Decatur, a place that I have grown to love. We have a great group of girls, parents, school and community that are supportive and are excited about the future of the South Decatur girls basketball program."
