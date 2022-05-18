OLDENBURG - Oldenburg Academy President Diane Laake, Principal Angie Parmer and Athletic Director Patrick Kolks announced Michael Higdon as the new coach of the boy’s basketball program on Tuesday, May 11. Higdon comes to Oldenburg from Greenwood High School, where he coached the junior varsity team the last three seasons.
While at Greenwood, Coach Higdon responsibilities included coaching the junior varsity every game, scouting for the varsity team, game planning for the varsity team, helping with in-game adjustments during varsity games, attending all practices, helping with feeder programs, and community outreach.
“I am very excited for Michael, our basketball program, our players, and the school. His experience with, not just basketball, but also working with the community will be key to continuing the success of the OA basketball program,” Kolks said.
“I am very excited for this opportunity here at OA. Coach Moorman has laid an excellent foundation of success that I will continue to build upon to keep this program competitive. I would like think to Ms. Laake, Mrs. Parmer, and Mr. Kolks for trusting me to lead these fine young men into the next chapter of Oldenburg Academy,” Higdon said.
Higdon actually has ties to Oldenburg Academy; his wife, Ann (Kuntz) Higdon ’12, was a multi-sport athlete of cross country, basketball, and track and field while at OA. She was inducted into the Ammann-Brinkmoeller Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019. Michael and Ann have three children, a girl (Maria) and two boys (Patrick and Joey).
-Information provided.
