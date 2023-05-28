High School Sports Briefs

Greensburg golf
The Pirates hosted Columbus East on the front nine of the Greensburg Country Club. The Olympians held off the Pirates 158-166.
Columbus East's Carter Greene carded an even par 35 to earn medalist honors.
Greensburg was led by Parker Phillips with a 2-over 37. Colten Schroeder was next for Greensburg with 41. Abe Tebbe finished with 43. Jack McKinsey had a 45. Hunter Springmeyer finished with 47 and Brant Acra had 48.
"It was a bit of a tough night for us tonight. I thought we were playing extremely well at the beginning of this week, but we just didn't keep that rolling into today," Coach Mize said. "That being said, Parker Phillips has certainly changed his season around recently. He's been playing his best golf of late, and he followed that up with an excellent 37 tonight. We'll take a few days off and hopefully find some rejuvenation before sectional next week."
Bryce Stringer carded 48. Kaden Acton had 50 and Reece Chapman had 55.
Rushville golf
The Lions golf team completed the sectional preview outing at Richmond, finishing eighth in the field.
Richmond took first place honors with 332. Connersville was second with 345 followed by Centerville 351, Hagerstown 363, Franklin County 366, Union County 379, Northeastern 384, Rushville 409 and Cambridge City Lincoln 410.
Griffin Norris led the way for the Lions with an 18-hole score of 99.
South Decatur track
The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches announced the All-Academic teams for 2023. South Decatur had several athletes honored.
For the Lady Cougars, Elizabeth Flessner, Bridget Nobbe and Clair Schoettmer were all named Academic All-State First Team.
For the Cougars, Damon Gearhart earned Academic All-State First Team. Chase Kalli, Bjarne Karsten, Michael Stier and Jack Hamilton all were named Academic All-State Honorable Mention.
Rushville baseball
The Lions fell to Franklin County 10-0 in the baseball sectional semifinal.
After a scoreless first inning, Franklin County scored five runs in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth for the victory.
Jack Barnes had the lone hit for the Lions.
Eli Butt got the win on the hill for the Wildcats, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out seven.
