BHS golf
The Bulldogs golf team hosted Shelbyville on the back nine at Hillcrest Golf Course. The Golden Bears posted a team-total 179 to knock off the Bulldogs with 187.
Batesville’s Jackson Day and Shelbyville’s Eli Baker shared medalist honors with 41.
Other scores for the Bulldogs included Landon Raver 48, Jackson Wanstrath 49, Jon Moody 49, Leo Moody 49 and Alec Bunselmeier 52.
Other scores for the Golden Bears included Brock Wischmeyer 43, Jake Garrison 45, Damiles McDuffey 50, Cruz Nedderman 53 and Logan Reinhart 55.
BHS JV track
The Batesville JV Track and Field team traveled to East Central to compete in the Trojan Invitational. Although the Bulldogs only came home with two individual victories and two runner-up places, everyone competed well and altogether there were 27 different personal bests, Coach Gausman noted.
Batesville’s two champions for the night were Cora Deputy in the 100m hurdles (18.95) and Lizzy Nobbe in the 200m dash (28.9). Batesville’s runner-ups for the night were Jaden Basler in the 1600m run and the boys 4x100m relay team of Will Westerfeld, Azmi Destriantoro, Mathias Davalos and Dylan Comer.
Third place
- Eva Struewing-shot put
- Sarah Bedel-long jump
- Jade Martin-100m hurdles
- Lizzy Nobbe-100m dash
- Mathias Davalos-long jump and 200m dash
- Ethan Rahschulte-3200m run
- Girls 4 x 800m relay-Katelynn Fullenkamp, Addyson Weiler, Jada Day and Bayleigh Demeree
Fourth place
- Charlotte Trossman-high jump
- Jada Day-long jump
- Bayleigh Demeree-800m run
- Ethan Rahschulte-1600m run
- Girls 4 x 100m relay-Lizzy Nobbe, Grace Coffey, Sarah Bedel, Jade Martin
- Girls 4 x 400m relay-Katelyn Fullenkamp, Jade Martin, Jada Day, Bayleigh Demeree
- Boys 4 x 400m relay-Mathias Davalos, Jaden Basler, Cash Myers, Liam Stutz
Fifth place
- Eva Streuwing-discus
- Isabel Raab-pole vault
- Addyson Weiler-1600m run
- Charlotte Trossman-800m run
- Jada Day-400m dash
- Jade Martin-300m hurdles
- Blake Hornberger-pole vault
- Liam Stutz-110m hurdles
- Dylan Comer-100m dash
