SD baseball
The Cougars knocked off Milan 6-2 on the diamond.
Brock Lane got the win on the mound for the Cougars.
Avery Seegers was 4-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Colby Rathburn was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Devin Pate went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
BHS JV baseball
The junior varsity Bulldogs led Centerville 6-0 through 3 1/2 innings and held on to win 7-5.
Jaiden Kuria stared on the mound for Batesville and allowed no runs through two innings.
Alex Krekeler hit a home run in the third inning.
Batesville tallied 14 hits on the day. Josh Borgman, Conner Drake, Krekeler, Keegan Walke, and Carson Schneider all collected multiple hits for the Bulldogs.
ND baseball
North Decatur jumped out to an early lead over Edinburgh and rolled to an 18-3 victory.
North scored on an error, a wild pitch during Ty Litmer's at bat, a single by James Evans, and a triple by Kamdenn McKinney in the first inning.
North put up eight runs in the third inning. Offense in the inning came from singles by Tyler Dean and Litmer, a triple by Nolan Burkhart, an error on a ball put in play by Brayden Hancock, and a double by Dean.
Dean took the win for North, allowing five hits and three runs over three innings, striking out six. Litmer threw two innings in relief.
Litmer, Dean, and Burkhart each managed multiple hits for North.
SD softball
The Lady Cougars were defeated 16-0 at Rising Sun Saturday. Kassidy Haley had the lone hit for the Lady Cougars.
BHS softball
The Lady Bulldogs were defeated at South Dearborn 13-3.
Renee Lecher led Batesville with three hits and an RBI. Calli Fletcher added a single and a double with two runs scored. Natasha Fowler added a double and two RBIs.
