High School Sports Briefs

Jack McKinsey fired a 41 on the front nine at Greensburg Country Club Tuesday to lead Greensburg to a 14-stroke win in a four-way match against Lawrenceburg, Franklin County and Oldenburg Academy. Greensburg finished with a team score of 174. Lawrenceburg finished second with a 188. Franklin County came third with a 193. Oldenburg shot a team score of 230.
McKinsey played his last three holes in even par to lead the way for the Pirates. Abe Tebbe carded a 43. Parker Phillips finished with a 44 and Hunter Springmeyer came home with a 46 to round out the scoring for the Pirates.
"It was nice to pick up a couple of conference wins, but it was definitely a sluggish night for us at home," head coach Bryce Mize said. "We really need to figure out how to make a bogey when something goes wrong. We just left a lot of shots out there."
"I was, however, extremely proud of Jack McKinsey. He has been struggling a bit coming into this. He played excellently from start to finish, including a birdie on the last, to lead us. Hopefully seeing him play well will motivate the other guys to catch up before Saturday," Coach Mize added.
Greensburg hosts the EIAC tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.
KNIGHTSTOWN - The host Panthers held the Chargers to just three hits in a 10-0 win.
The Panthers scored all 10 runs in the first inning, highlighted by a home run by Dalton Scott.
Reid Messer led the Chargers with two hits.
Scott took the win for Knightstown, allowing three hits and no runs over three innings, striking out four and walking zero. Mason Young threw two innings in relief.
Xander Jones took the loss for North, allowing 10runs on five hits and striking out one.
Batesville's Charlie Schebler drove in five runs in the Bulldogs' 11-3 win over Rushville. Schebler drove in runs on a double in the first, a groundout in the fourth, and a double in the fifth.
Batesville Varsity Bulldogs secured the victory thanks to six runs in the fifth inning. The offensive was led by Carter Bohman, Alex Baumer, Schebler and Sam Weigel, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Schebler got the start for Batesville on the mound. He allowed four hits and two runs over five innings, striking out seven.
Bryce Berkemeier started the game for Rushville on the hill. The righthander allowed four hits and five runs over 3.1 innings, striking out two. Jack Barnes threw 3.2 innings out of the bullpen.
Keegan Bowles had two hits in three at bats for the Lions.
Batesville won the junior varsity contest over Rushville 18-0.
Maple (four RBIs) and Kuria both had three hits for the Bulldogs. Krekeler, Drake, Schneider and Borgman all had two hits. Lacey and Walke had the other two hits for Batesville.
Dudley and Drake both pitched three innings for Batesville.
Cunningham and Crowder both had a hit for Rushville.
Rushville's golf team fell to Mt. Vernon 168-223.
Aiden Philpot led the way for the Lions with a 47.
Other scores for the Lions included Mason Mosburg 55, Griffin Norris 56, Brody Terrell 58, Landon Browning 62, Henry Wiles 62, Wyatt Gulley 67, Noah Lee 68, Carson Hylton 69 and Kyle Jacobs 71.
The Lions return to action in the EIAC tournament at Greensburg Saturday.
