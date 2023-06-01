High School Sports Briefs

Rushville golf
In the final tune-up before the Lions enter sectional action Monday at the Richmond Elks, Rushville competed in the Union County Invitational.
Connersville won the invitational title with a score of 333. Hagerstown edged Winchester for second 359 to 360. Richmond was a shot back with 361 for fourth. Centerville was fifth with 364 followed by Northeastern 365, Franklin County 370, Union County 371, Rushville 390 and Union 462.
For the Lion, Aiden Philpot carded an 89 to lead the way. Brody Terrell was a shot back with 90. Mason Mosburg finished with 99 followed by Wyatt Gulley 112 and Griffin Norris 113.
ND track
The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches have announced the All-Academic teams for the 2023 season. To qualify for recognition, athletes must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum SAT score of 1200, and must be on the sectional roster.
North Decatur’s Ellis Loehmer made the Academic All-State First Team and Charlie Kramer made the Academic All- State Honorable Mention Team.
Greensburg vs. Batesville golf
The Pirates hosted Batesville at the Greensburg Country Club and picked up a win over the Bulldogs 309-348.
Medalist for the day was Colten Schroeder with 75. Other scores for the Pirates included Abe Tebbe 77, Parker Phillips 78, Hunter Springmeyer 79, Jack McKinsey 84 and Bryce Stringer 95.
For the Bulldogs, Landon Raver carded an 82 to lead the way. Other scores included Jackson Wanstrath 85, Cooper Phebus 88, Leo Moody 93, Alec Bunselmeier 94 and Jon Moody 97.
Greensburg hosts the sectional, starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.