Batesville at ND baseball
GREENSBURG – The Chargers played host to Batesville Saturday on the diamond. The Bulldogs scored 13 runs through two innings to post the shut-out victory 13-0.
Batesville’s pitchers of Jaiden Kuria, Alex Baumer and Jackson Tracy allowed just two hits through the five innings. Kuria had two strike outs. Baumer and Tracy both added one strike out.
Offensively the Bulldogs had 11 hits. Carter Bohman finished with three singles and two RBIs. Charlie Schebler, Eli Loichinger (RBI) and Cade Kaiser (2 RBIs) all had two hits. Chris Lewis (2 RBIs) and Tracy had the other hits for the Bulldogs.
Nolan Burkhart and Xander Jones each had a hit for the Chargers.
Tyler Dean and Ty Litmer combined for the five innings on the hill for North. Both finished with one strike out.
ND at Batesville softball
BATESVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs hosted North Decatur in softball action Friday. After falling behind early, Batesville rallied to knock off the Lady Chargers 8-7.
North took a 5-0 lead to the bottom of the third inning. Batesville scored one run in the bottom of the third and two runs in the bottom of the fourth to close the gap to 5-3.
In the top of the seventh inning, North scored two runs to extend the lead to 7-3.
Everything started to click for Batesville in the bottom of the seventh. Marlee Obermeyer lead off the inning with a single. Cora Roth hit a ground ball and reached on and error with Obermeyer advancing to second. With one out, Lexi Harris hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error as Obermeyer scored and Roth advanced to second. Claire Saner singled on a line drive to center field and Roth scored from second. Harris advances to third. Kailey Schaeffer pinch ran and stole second. Freshman Iris Kopp singled on a line drive up the middle to score Harris and Schaeffer to tie the game at 7-7.
Senior Kennedy Westrick put down a sacrifice bunt to move over the winning run to third and Westrick also reached on an error. Westrick stole second. With two outs and runners on second and third, junior Natasha Fowler singled to right field, scoring Kopp for the walk off win.
Offensively for Batesville, Obermeyer was 3-4, with 1 run and 2 RBIs; Fowler 3-5 with game winning RBI; Saner 2-4 with 1 run scored and an RBI; Kopp 2-4 with a run scored and 2 RBIs; Roth one run scored; and Harris one run scored.
“Everyone stepped up in this game after struggling in the early innings. Proud of this team’s fight they have in them,” BHS Coach Cooney said.
Aaron Kirchoff, Daily News
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.