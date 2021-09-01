OSGOOD - The Jac-Cen-Del volleyball team played host to Shawe Memorial.
In the varsity contest, Shawe won in three sets 25-16, 25-15, 27-25.
"We really struggled tonight to play our game. We were caught off guard in a lot of areas and played extremely slow. We were able to come back and play a close third set, but were not able to finish the set to keep the match alive," Coach Schmeltz said. "We have a lot of positive pieces but are struggling to put it all together. The kids continue to work hard and we look forward to continued improvement as the season goes on."
For the Lady Eagles, Emma Newhart had one ace, seven kills, three assists, seven digs and one block. Olivia Strunk added one ace. Aundrea Cullen tallied a team-high 12 digs and was perfect at the service line. Desiree Sparks had there kills and two blocks. Maria Meyer added a pair of kills and two blocks. Katelyn Wagner dished out seven assists. Brailea Keiffer had six digs and Karen Nuku had one block.
The junior varsity Lady Eagles fell to Shawe in three tight sets 25-23, 22-25, 15-12.
For JCD, Brynn Negangard served two aces to go with three assists, two kills and four digs. Regan Richter had one ace, three kills and eight digs. Gracie Ahrens served one ace. Bailey Groth had a team-high four assists and four digs. Sophie Sullivan added three kills and four digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.