RUSHVILLE - Being a wrestler for Rushville Consolidated High School is not an easy task, as Connor Hodson has learned. The freshman has tallied a 5-6 record thus far this season, but it has come at a price.
During a match on Dec. 11, 2021, Hodson was put in a headlock by his opponent and held down for over 45 seconds without giving up. According to RCHS head coach Jim Tush, this hold is a very painful position to be put in, and it’s very difficult to breathe while being held. In his effort to avoid being pinned in that match, Hodson strained a muscle in his lower back. With physical therapy and doctor approval, he continues to wrestle.
Four of his wins have been by pins, and one was a forfeited match. Competing for the Lions in the 138-pound weight class, his first high school pin came 25 seconds into the third, and final, period at Shenandoah during the season opener on Nov. 23. His quickest pin victory was 40 seconds against Batesville on Dec. 11.
The biggest disadvantage Hodson faces is wrestling against an upperclassman. At just 15 years old, he sometimes goes up against an 18-year-old with more experience.
"I just tell myself, 'You can do this. You can do this,'" Hodson notes.
All Hodson’s wins have come while using his favorite hold - the half nelson. He also enjoys implementing the cradle hold. According to Hodson, the easiest hold for him to escape from is the bottom position.
His record thus far may not sound impressive, but for a freshman it is. According to Coach Tush, many freshman wrestlers may quit the team because they sometimes go up against those older, more experienced wrestlers and come out on the losing end.
“Connor has no fear. He’s a fighter,” Coach Tush said. “He works hard in practice and it shows on the mat. He has a very promising wrestling future at RCHS.”
Teammates have mentored him along the way, sharing their experiences and knowledge of the sport. After weigh-in and learning the matchups, he’s sometimes given pointers on an opponent. Knowing what hold could lead to victory is advantageous. Hodson indicates that Pacey Dye has been a very good mentor.
"Just like Coach, he knows so much," Hodson said.
Growing up in northeast Rush County, the elder of Brian and Viviana Hodson’s three sons, he did not wrestle while attending junior high school. He had taken time off from the sport to focus on his 4-H showmanship. He has raised and shown pigs since the age of nine. This past summer he showed cattle, which he plans to continue in his remaining three years of eligibility. He also helps his father with general farm duties.
By using his hobby of flying camera-equipped drones, he has located steers which escaped from pins and mixed with cows in the pasture. He is hoping to use this skill commercially to assist in his dad’s animal nutrition company, Royal Grand.
The person in his life he admires most is his dad, who he describes as a very intelligent, very disciplined and hard-working man. He learns hands-on from him. Hodson is eager to learn all aspects required to eventually take over operations of the 600-acre family farm.
At RCHS, his favorite subject is animal sciences, taught by Mr. Orme.
"Learning all I can about livestock animals is paramount to my future plans," Hodson said.
He is also an active member of FFA.
His most difficult subject is English. Hodson notes that it’s sometimes hard figuring out “where all those commas go.”
