GREENSBURG — Former Batesville Bulldogs pitching standout Bryan Hoeing was drafted by the Miami Marlins this week.
Hoeing, a right handed pitcher, spent the past four seasons with the Louisville Cardinals and was the 201st pick overall in the draft. The high draft position comes after a career that was nearly derailed by Tommy John surgery while at Louisville.
Hoeing has made 55 career collegiate appearances with a career record of 10-5. He holds a 3.12 ERA in 150 innings.
Prior to signing with the Marlins, Hoeing and the Cardinals will continue their postseason journey in the NCAA College World Series Super Regionals this week.
Hoeing is the cousin of Greensburg High School graduate Alex Meyer. Meyer currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels.
