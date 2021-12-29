Area basketball teams are competing in holiday tournaments around the state this week. Here is a look at the early action.
Jac-Cen-Del
FAIRLAND – The Lady Eagles traveled to Triton Central for an 8-team tournament.
JCD faced Heritage Christian in the opening round and were defeated 59-56. Heritage Christian outscored JCD 17-12 in the final quarter to rally for the win.
For JCD, Desiree Sparks and Reagan Hughes both scored 10 points. Jalee Rider and Emma Newhart both scored nine points. Annabelle Williams finished with eight points. Aundrea Cullen had five points. Julia Meyer added four points. Olivia Neal had one point.
Newhart pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Williams, Neal and Sparks all chipped in with five rebounds.
Meyer dished out a team-high four assists and Riger had a team-high five steals.
In the second round, JCD knocked off Elkhart 62-59. JCD trailed by one at the end of the third quarter, but outscored Elkhart 17-13 in the final quarter to rally for the win.
Hughes led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 17 points. Rider was also in double figures with 10 points. Williams and Newhart both had nine points. Neal finished with five points. Cullen, Meyer and Sparks all had four points.
Newhart led JCD on the boards with 10 rebounds. Rider, Williams, Hughes and Neal all finished with four rebounds.
Williams had a team-high four assists. Rider and Williams both had two steals to lead the Lady Eagles.
Greensburg
RICHMOND – The Pirates traveled to Richmond to compete in the Bob Wettig Tournament.
Greensburg opened the tournament with a 69-38 victory over Seton Catholic. The Pirates led 19-11 after one quarter and took control of the game in the second quarter with a 20-4 run.
The Pirates had four players score in double figures. Colin Comer led the way with 20 points. Dakota Walters added 16 points. Brenden Stanley had 12 points and Addison Barnes-Pettit had 10 points. Ki Dyer added seven points and Bradley Lutz finished with four points.
Stanley grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. Jeter Edwards pulled down six boards. Edwards, Comer, Dyer and Walters all had three assists. Dyer finished with a team-high five steals.
In the second round, Greensburg defeated Miami Valley Home School (Dayton, Ohio) 60-28.
Comer led the Pirates in scoring with 18 points. Dyer was next for the Pirates with 14 points. Stanley had eight points followed by Walters six, Edwards four, Barnes-Pettit three, Justin Adkins three, Abe Tebbe two and Jack McKinsey two.
Stanley had a team-high 11 rebounds. Edwards pulled down 10 boards. Edwards and Comer led the Pirates with three assists each.
Braiden Hogg, Dorian Hill and Mason Harvey all had eight points for Seton Catholic.
Other scores
Girls
Waldron 52, Batesville 8
Blackford 76, Batesville 45
Boys
South Decatur 83, South Putnam 50
Indianapolis Lutheran 86, South Decatur 74
