WESTPORT - Oldenburg Academy senior Andrew Osterling sent the first pitch of Tuesday's game at South Decatur over the field fence for a solo home run.
In the fourth inning, sophomore Charlie Schebler hit his first high school homer over the fence in right center, giving OA a 4-0 lead.
The Twisters went on to win 8-0. It came on the heels of their first loss, a 9-4 defeat Friday to Rising Sun.
"It's nice to get back on the winning side of a game," coach Doug Behlmer said. "Andrew (Oesterling) and (Chris) Hautman did a great job of pitching on the mound and setting the tone."
The Twisters improved to 4-1, while the Cougars fell to 1-6.
OA was scheduled to host Cambridge City on Wednesday. South Decatur travels to Edinburgh on Thursday, then will host the Lancers at 5 p.m. Friday.
