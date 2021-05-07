GREENSBURG – The long ball helped Greensburg score eight runs in five innings Thursday. Melina Wilkison hit a grand slam, while Liz Pavy added a two-run shot.
However, it wasn’t quite enough to knock off the top team in the conference. East Central scored nine runs in the first inning, winning 12-8 in a game shortened because of rain.
The Trojans (14-3) remained unbeaten in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference at 7-0, while the Pirates (8-5) slipped to fourth place at 4-3.
Emma Deweese had three hits, coming against two East Central pitchers.
Wilkison hit her grand slam in the second inning, coming on the first pitch of the at-bat, sending it over the fence in center field.
Pavy added her homer in the fourth.
Lydia Balser started for the third time this season and took the loss.
Hauser 5, Greensburg 4
Hope – Leading 4-0 after two innings and 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, Greensburg was unable to hold its lead in nonconference action Wednesday.
The Jets (16-2) scored three runs for a walk-off victory.
Wilkison had three hits and drove in three.
Allison Ripperger had two hits, while Pavy and Balser had one apiece. Taylor Cooney drove in one run.
Hermione Robinson allowed five runs (four earned) on 14 hits, while striking out four.
Up next
Greensburg will host Batesville at 2 p.m. Saturday in EIAC action.
