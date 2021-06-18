Al Knecht, who 27 years ago helped start the Our Hospice Decatur Golf Tournament, was recognized before Friday's event at Greensburg Country Club.
Knecht and his wife Ruth, who died Dec. 24, 2020, were Hospice volunteers for 20 years.
Knecht's four sons played in Friday's tournament, while he and his daughter drove around the course.
It thrilled Knecht to see everyone out supporting the cause.
"This is what Hospice is all about," he said to one of the organizers. "What a great day."
A total of 21 teams competed in Friday's four-person scramble. The team of David McCullough, Keegan McCullough, Kennedy McCullough and Lucas Williams took first place.
Closest to the pin winners were Robert Wickens, Roger Young, Brian Singer, Liam Mungcal and Bob Fegley. The putting contest winner was Eddie Lee.
The team of Tom and Ruth Hood, along with Dr. Michael and Phyllis Schilling, competed in the tournament together once again. They were recognized before the event for having played together for the past two decades. Tom Hood has missed only one of the 27 tournaments.
The Decatur Golf Tournament benefits Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.
Our Hospice President Laura Leonard said the organization provided over $311,000 in professional medical care last year in the Greensburg area. Fundraising events, such as this golf tournament, are major contributors to helping provide support for those at the end of their lives.
Since 1994, through the support of the generous tournament sponsors and donors, the golf tournament event has raised over $645,000. It's expected this year's event will generate an additional $25,000 or $26,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.