GREENSBURG - Greensburg's girls track and field teams hosted a three-way meet against East Central and Jennings County Tuesday night.
Girls results
East Central won with 92 points, while Greensburg took second with 52 and Jennings third with 23.
The Lady Pirates had many outstanding performances throughout the night with three first-place finishes and placing in 14 of the 16 total events. Individual race champions were Brenner Hanna (1600 and 800 meter runs) and Kayla Haycock (300 hurdles).
Second-place finishes: Emarie Jackson (discus); Josie Nobbe (high jump); Samantha Smith (long jump, 100); Emily Million (300 hurdles); Emily Mangels (3200); Mangels, Sarah Stapp, Malana Kramer, Hanna (3200 relay); Hilary Ernstes, Kayla Haycock, Smith, Nobbe (400 relay); Kayla Haycock, Ernstes, Mangels, Hanna (1600).
Third-place finishes: Emily Million (high hump); Ava Wilmer (long jump); Emma Evans (100 hurdles); Ernstes (200).
Fourth-place finishes: Josie Nobbe (100); Ava Wilmer (400).
Personal record performances: Emarie Jackson (discus); Shayelyn Hess (discus); Reyna Wilson (discus, shot put); Smith (100, 200); Wilmer (100, 400); Franchesca Verzo (400); Ernstes (200); Kylee Simpson (800, 1600); Kramer (3200).
Boys results
Despite placing third, the Pirates had several athletes and relay teams set new PR’s in their third meet in six days.
Jalen Woods placed first in long jump and set new PR's in both the 100 and 200.
Garrett Schreiner had PR’s in both shot (third place) and discus (second place).
The boys 4x800 relay team of Sage O’Mara, Hayden Butz, Sawyer Sanders and Jonathan Ralston were able to cut three seconds off of their time to set a new PR.
Other athletes who set new PR’s: Eli Moore (100), Sam Cook (100, long jump), Cameron Schwartz (1600), Skyler Westerfeld (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Tyler Biddinger (discus) and Nathan Navarra (discus).
Up next
Greensburg will next compete Friday at the Joe Schott Twilight Invite hosted by Decatur Central.
-Information provided
