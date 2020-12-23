OSGOOD — A flurry of outside shots helped carry Jac-Cen-Del to a 62-57 victory Tuesday over visiting Batesville.
The Bulldogs led 43-35 going into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles got hot and scored 27 points. They hit seven of their eight 3-pointers in the second half.
“Shooting is the great equalizer,” Batesville coach Aaron Garrett said. “Jac-Cen-Del hit seven 3’s in the second half against closeouts and we missed some opportunities right at the rim.”
Batesville shot 39 percent from the floor, while JCD shot 44 percent.
The Bulldogs are now 0-6. Four of those losses – including three straight – are by six points or less.
“The Bulldogs are playing well,” Garrett said, “but just need to convert more on the shooting end to break through and start getting wins.”
Sam Voegele and Tom Raver each scored 14 points and made three assists.
RJ Powell scored eight points, grabbed four rebounds and led the team with four assists.
Cole Werner also scored eight and made two steals.
Jac-Cen-Del won its sixth straight game to improve to 6-1.
Three Eagles reached double figures in scoring: Caleb Simon (17), Will Neal (14) and Wyatt Day (14).
JCD went 8-for-18 from behind the arc, while Batesville went 4-for-13. Neal connected on four
Despite the hot perimeter shooting, Garrett was happy with how Batesville defended.
“I was very pleased with the defensive effort and concentration taking what was emphasized at practice on Monday to the game floor,” Garrett said.
Both teams shot extremely well at the free-throw line: Batesville 17-for-18 and JCD 18-for-21.
JV action
Jac-Cen-Del led by three going into the fourth quarter of the junior varsity game, pulling away for a 45-36 win.
Scoring for Bateville were Alec Bunselmeier nine, Cole Pride eight, Kasin Hughes six, Zach Wade five, Trevin Gordon two, Travis Lecher two, Cody Mohr two and Cooper Wilhelm two.
Up next
Batesville will host a one-day tournament on Jan. 2.
The Bulldogs will open play at 10 a.m. against Whiteland (1-2).
Jennings County (4-2) and Indianapolis Chatard (2-4) will play at noon.
The two losers will play at 4 p.m., and the two winners at 6 p.m.
