Greensburg native and Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame founder and CEO Craig Houk has announced the newest members of the Hall of Fame.
This year's selections are recognizable names to boxing fans in Indiana and around the globe, led by promoter Don King.
King is known for his promotion of several historic fights including the Thrilla in Manila (third fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier) and The Rumble in the Jungle (George Foreman vs. Muhammad Ali).
King worked with some of the most memorable fighters in history including Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, Tomasz Adamek, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Chris Byrd, John Ruiz, Julio César Chávez, Andrew Golota, Bernard Hopkins, Félix Trinidad and Roy Jones Jr.
Other inductees to the Class of 2022 of the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame include Carl King, Felix Trinidad Jr., Felix Trinidad Sr. Kristy Follmar, Gary Merritt, Antonio Tarver, Marty Jakubowski, J Russell Peltz, Prince Charles Williams, Bob Chambers, Nate Tubbs, Pat Van Doren, Leon Spinks, Ronnie Essett and Fres Oquendo.
A dinner and auction will be held June 3 and the induction ceremony will be June 4 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Plainfield (6089 Clarks Creek Road).
On June 3, a complimentary happy hour will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. At 7 p.m., there will be a dinner, speaker and auction. Cost is $75.
On June 4, doors open for the induction ceremony at 11 a.m. with a meet and greet at 11:30 a.m. Autographs will start at 11:45 a.m. and lunch will be at 1 p.m. All that leads up to the 2 p.m. induction ceremony. Cost is $100.
A weekend pass can be purchased for $150. Tickets are available at www.indianaboxinghof.com.
The Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame was founded in 2018 to honor those who have fought in Indiana. The first induction ceremony was in 2018 with inductees Marvin Johnson, Lamon Brewster, Tony Zale, Fred Berns and George DeFabis.
Houk is a former American Professional Boxer and Founder/CEO of Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame. He was a kid in sixth grade that had a vision to become a professional boxer. He started boxing at age 7.
At age 17, instead of college he decided to a chase his dream to become a professional boxer. Upon high school graduation, he moved to Florida and joined the Lake Worth Boxing Team in 1983. He was an amateur fighter from 1983-1988 with a record of 34-4.
In 1989, Houk was signed by F@F Berns Boxing as a professional. Houk's goal was to fight in one main event once he signed as a professional. He went onto fight in 24 main events and 14 co-main events. He fought in 25 states and five different countries. He had 68 professional wins.
Houk's biggest claim to fame was dropping Hector Macho Camacho for only the second time in Camacho's career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.