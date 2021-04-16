GREENSBURG – Rushville exploded for seven runs in the top of the seventh, rallying to take a 12-7 victory over Greensburg in Thursday’s conference baseball action.
The Lions earned a split in the series after the Pirates won 14-8 Monday in Rushville.
“I was really happy with our energy in the dugout and how the guys supported each other all night,’ Lions coach Kyle Harpring said. “Everyone was very engaged for all seven innings. Like we’ve been telling them with the way we have been scoring, we should feel like we are never out of a game. Our energy stayed up tonight and we were able to sneak out a win from a difficult situation. There are still some things to clean up, but closing out a game like that is important to our growth as an extremely young team. Hopefully we can build some momentum with this one.”
Cooper Wicker paced the Rushville offense with three singles and an RBI.
Adam Sizemore added two singles, two runs and an RBI.
Harley Fuller had two hits, a walk, scored twice, drove in one and stole two bases.
John Alexander added a bases-loaded double during the rally in the seventh.
Other Lions with offensive contributions were:
• Jack Barnes – one hit, one run, one RBI, stolen base
• Bryce Crowder- one hit, one run, one RBI, stolen base
• Landon Trowbridge – walk, RBI
• Austin Howard – two walks, one run
• Camren Munchel and Mo Manghelli each stole bases
Wicker picked up his first varsity win on the mound. The sophomore went six innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs. He walked two and struck out five.
Howard tossed an inning in relief, walking two and striking out one. He didn’t allow a hit or a run.
The Lions took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third. The Pirates scored one in the third, two in the fourth and four in the sixth to lead 7-3.
Austin Adams led the Pirates by going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.
Toby Brogan went 2-for-4 and scored twice.
Juniors Corbin Matthews and Drew Messer each went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Greensburg committed four errors, helping Rushville score five unearned runs.
Corbin Matthews started, allowing three runs (two earned) in five innings. He was pulled after throwing 85 pitches.
Brett Stringer, Messer and Adams pitched in relief.
Both teams are now 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
Up next
Rushville travels to Lawrenceburg on Monday and Centerville on Tuesday.
Greensburg traveled Friday to Jennings County and will host South Dearborn at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
