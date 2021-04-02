WESTPORT – It’s Ben Stier’s senior year, and he and the Cougars are eager to see what’s in store on the diamond.
“I think we’re all hungry,” Stier said. “We missed last year, a whole year of baseball. We’re just ready to go out and eat.”
Stier is one of four returning starters, along with fellow seniors Clayton McNealy and Wyatt Gatewood, and junior Zaydun Sharp.
Sharp has the most hits of the returners, recording 16 and hitting .259 as a freshman.
The roster breakdown is:
• Six seniors: Wyatt Gatewood, Colton Johannigman, McNealy, Joseph Royer, Stier, Griffey Storm
• Two juniors: Sharp, Evan Wullenweber
• Five sophomores: Austin Boilanger, Cameron Henderson, Brady Lane, Dale Peters, Avery Seegers
• Two freshmen: Jordan Blackburn, Devin Pate
“We honestly have a really solid team,” SD coach Eric Foga said. “The younger guys have played travel ball, either within Decatur County or Jennings County, with quite a bit more experience than just playing county ball here in Decatur County. That’s been the biggest difference, just the amount of prior knowledge they have coming in as an underclassmen.”
This is Foga’s fourth year at the helm. Joining him on staff are assistants Anthony Jarvis and Joe Storm.
The Cougars won four games in Foga’s first year, then went 7-12 in 2019. They would’ve had a shot at finishing close to .500 last year, Foga said, which is a hurdle they hope to clear this season.
The Cougars have finished fifth out of seven teams in the Mid-Hoosier Conference in recent seasons.
“We want to be in contention for conference,” Foga said. “If we’re not out there to win, then why are we out there? I think we’ve got a good group of guys, that if they work hard, we can be in that conversation.”
The Cougars also have their sights set on winning sectional. The only sectional titles in school history occurred in 1972 and 1976.
Avery Seegers’ grandfather, Bill Seegers, was the coach of those teams. The sophomore said he’s wanted to win a sectional title since sixth grade.
“I want to get three of them,” Seeger said. “That would be the dream.”
Foga agrees that the ultimate goal is to win a sectional.
“Honestly, I don’t know that we can say anything beyond sectional,” he said. “We have two sectional titles in school history. Getting to that goal is the big thing.”
Pitching is typically always a major component to a baseball team’s success. All but four of the players could be used on the mound.
Stier is the likely No. 1. He threw 10 1/3 innings in five appearances as a sophomore.
Others who Foga could put on the mound include Pate, Peters, Lane, Henderson, Seegers, Wullenweber (the only left-handed thrower) and Sharp, plus Storm and Royer for an inning here or there.
“Some teams have one guy who stands out as absolute ace,” Foga said. “We’ve got a platoon of guys that are solid baseball players who can put it across the plate and have some control, but nobody throwing 87 to 93. We just don’t have that guy.”
Stier is versatile and can play any position. He’s also versatile at the plate and switch hits.
“He’s actually a better hitter left-handed than right-handed,” Foga said.
Seegers is another player who is expected to be a major contributor. He’ll primarily play catcher, but could also play first, third or pitch.
“Avery has a great deal of experience in travel ball and things of that nature,” Foga said. “He’s solid fundamentally. Even though he’s younger, he’s got quite a bit of experience.”
Gatewood is the starting center fielder. He’s a veteran and will be in charge of the outfield, Foga said.
A couple of the Cougars can hit for power, but most are contact hitters. Depending on the opponent, about five players could be moved around from the top to the bottom of the lineup, giving Foga some options.
The players have good chemistry and enjoy playing with one another.
“We like having fun,” Seegers said. “We’re gonna make the most out of it. That’s one thing about our team, we like to have fun. That’s probably the most important thing. We all get along pretty good.”
The Cougars opened the season Thursday with a 12-1 loss at Brownstown Central.
Stier, who drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in the lone run, took the loss on the mound. The Cougars made two errors.
Seegers hit a double and Gatewood hit a single.
Up next is a home doubleheader Saturday against Triton Central. The first game starts at 11 a.m.
The players are excited about playing games, especially the seniors who were only sophomores the last time they played a season.
“We’re a lot more focused now,”’ Stier said. “We’ve got a lot of younger guys, but guys that have come from a lot of experience and are ready to play. It’s really exciting.”
