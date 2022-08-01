GREENSBURG - A hunter education course s being offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at 209 W. Washington St., Greensburg. Indiana Conservation Officer Travis Stewart will be the instructor. Topics to be covered include safe firearm use, hunter ethics, conservation management, game identification, archer, tree stand safety and much more.
Those wishing to attend must pre-register at www.register-ed.com.
Classes are offered by knowledgeable and dedicated volunteer instructors and Indiana Conservation Officers.
The classroom course must include a minimum of 10 hours of instruction. Most classes offered are 1 to 3 sessions. In order to be certified, students must attend the entire class including all sessions.
Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986 is required to be certified in Hunter Education before they can purchase a hunting license.
The event organizers do not prevent attendance based on age; however, any child under 11 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian every session.
At the first session, everyone under 18 years of age must give the instructor a signed, completed Liability Release Form (which can be download, printed, and signed). This form must have the parent or guardian's signature.
For more information, contact the First Baptist Church at (812) 663-3778.
