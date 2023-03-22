Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys' basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health "Supreme 15" All-State honors for 2022-23, it was announced Wednesday.
The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The "Supreme 15" is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades -- the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools.
In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.
Area athletes were honored for their efforts on the hardwood this past season.
Being selected as 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State Honorable Mention were Ki Dyer of Greensburg, Lance Nobbe of North Decatur and Cole Pride of Batesville.
Selected as 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State Honorable Mention were Cade Kaiser of Batesville and Kaden Muckerheide of North Decatur.
Those voted to the 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior boys team are, listed alphabetically: Xavier Booker, Indianapolis Cathedral; Markus Burton, Penn; Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian; Zane Doughty, Ben Davis; Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton; Logan Imes, Zionsville; Mason Jones, Valparaiso; A.J. Lux, Crown Point; Sam Orme, Carmel; Ian Raasch, NorthWood; JaQualon Roberts, Bloomington North; Sheridan Sharp, Ben Davis; Jaron Tibbs, Indianapolis Cathedral; Brandon Trilli, Munster; and Ashton Williamson, Gary 21st Century.
Those voted to the 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass boys' team are, listed alphabetically: Isaac Andrews, Wapahani; Jack Benter, Brownstown Central; Flory Bidunga, Kokomo; Dezmon Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks; Sabien Cain, University; Kanon Catchings, Brownsburg; Jalen Haralson, Fishers; Brauntae Johnson, Fort Wayne North; Carter Kent, Jennings County; Chase Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph; Tyler Parrish, Chesterton; Kellen Pickett, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Azavier Robinson, Lawrence North; Justin Sims, Chesterton; and Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills.
The IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine.
