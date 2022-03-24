Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2021-22, it was announced Thursday, March 24.
The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
Among the small school all-state members is South Decatur’s Hunter Johnson.
The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.
In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.
Those voted to the 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior boys team are Tayshawn Comer of Cathedral, Ryan Conwell of Pike, Tae Davis of Warren Central, Connor Essegian of Central Noble, Travis Grayson of Chesterton, C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North, Jalen Jackson of Fort Wayne Northrop, Armon Jarrard of Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Karson Jenkins of Fort Wayne Snider, Randy Kelley of Sullivan, Fletcher Loyer of Homestead, Billy Smith of Brebeuf Jesuit, Braden Smith of Westfield, Tommy Snyder of South Bend Adams and Peter Suder of Carmel.
Those voted to the 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass boys’ team are Jack Benter of Brownstown Central, Flory Bidunga of Kokomo, Xavier Booker of Cathedral, Joey Brown of North Central, Markus Burton of Penn, Ahmere Carson of Anderson, Zane Doughty of Ben Davis, Jalen Haralson of Fishers, Joey Hart of Linton-Stockton, Logan Imes of Zionsville, Mason Jones of Valparaiso, Sam Orme of Carmel, JaQualon Roberts of Bloomington North, Brandon Trilli of Munster and Ashton Williamson of Gary 21st Century Charter.
The IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine.
Franciscan Health Sports Medicine is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Franciscan Health Sports Medicine will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention All-State recognition. Those items will be made available to each recipient’s coach during April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player prior to the end of the 2021-22 academic year.
Information provided
