Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass girls' basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health "Supreme 15" All-State honors for 2022-23, it was announced Tuesday.
The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The "Supreme 15" is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades -- the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.
In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.
Those voted to the 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior girls' team are (alphabetically): Asiah Baxter, Warren Central; Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer; Cristen Carter, Ben Davis; Asia Donald, Hobart; Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian; Laila Hull, Zionsville; RaShunda Jones, South Bend Washington; McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Riley Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern; Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence; Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Hailey Smith, Fishers; Saige Stahl, Columbus East; Josie Trabel, East Central; and Amber Tretter, Forest Park.
Those voted to the 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass girls' team are (alphabetically): Lillian Barnes, Valparaiso; Addison Baxter, Columbia City; Kennedy Fuelling, Norwell; Avery Gordon, Brownsburg; Jaylah Lampley, Lawrence Central; Lola Lampley, Lawrence Central; Maya Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern; Ellery Minch, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Jordyn Poole, Fort Wayne Snider; Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence; Meredith Tippner, Noblesville; Reagan Wilson, Noblesville; Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek; and Juliann Woodard, Jennings County.
Local players honored included Leah West (Greensburg) Underclass Large School All-State; Laney Baker (East Central) Honorable Mention Senior All-State; Briley Munchel (Rushville) Honorable Mention Senior All-State; Kassidy Schell (Franklin County) Honorable Mention Senior All-State; Madi Allen (North Decatur) Honorable Mention Underclass All-State; and Julia Meyer (Jac-Cen-Del) Honorable Mention Underclass All-State.
The IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine.
All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches -- 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman -- then meet to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
Franciscan Health Sports Medicine is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Franciscan Health Sports Medicine will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention All-State recognition. Those items will be made available to each recipient's coach during April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player prior to the end of the 2022-23 academic year.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.