The IHSAA announced the tournament draw for the first two weeks of boys basketball. Sectional games are scheduled to begin around the state Tuesday, Feb. 28, and culminate Saturday, March 4, with the sectional championship. The one-game regional round will be March 11.
In Class 3A, Greensburg will host the sectional. Kicking off the sectional on Tuesday will be Rushville against Franklin County. The winner of Tuesday's game will face Batesville in the first semifinal Friday.
Wednesday's action begins with Lawrenceburg against Connersville. Greensburg takes on South Dearborn in the second game Wednesday. The winners of Wednesday's action will square off in the second semifinal Friday.
Greensburg boys basketball sectional tickets for the Pirates will be on sale Tuesday through Friday during school hours at the high school. All-session tickets are $15. Individual session tickets, as well as all-session tickets will be available at the gates of the sectional each night.
In Class 2A, South Ripley hosts a 5-team sectional.
Switzerland County takes on Milan in the opener on Tuesday. On Friday, the first game pits North Decatur against the host Raiders. The winner of Game 1 will face Hauser in the second semifinal Friday.
Edinburgh is the host for the Class A sectional.
South Decatur takes on the host Lancers in the opening round Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Jac-Cen-Del takes on Southwestern (Shelby) in the first game. Waldron faces Morristown in the second game.
Oldenburg drew the bye and takes on the winner from Game 1.
Weekend Games
Friday
Batesville 62, Morristown 22
- The Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to the 62-22 victory over the Yellow Jackets. Cade Kaiser led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Gus Prickel and Cole Pride both had 12 points. Sam Johnson scored nine points followed by Brayden Maple six, Conner Drake four and Jack Grunkemeyer three. Pride had a team-high five rebounds. Kaiser dished out a team-high three assists and had a team-high five steals.
Connersville 46, Franklin County 32
- Scoring: Connersville - Braxton Myers 16, Lucas Barron 12, Josh Williams 12, Gavin Pearson 6. Franklin County - Eli Butt 9, Quinn Gillman 8, Jace Lee 8, Tanner Weartz 5, Brady Moorehead 2.
South Dearborn 52, Lawrenceburg 47
Greenwood Christian 57, Edinburgh 52, OT
Hauser 46, Milan 41
Liberty Christian 66, Waldron 54
North Decatur 67, Southwestern 31
Saturday
Connersville 53, Lawrenceburg 37
- Scoring: Connersville - Lucas Barron 15, Josh Williams 13, James Williams 11, Braxton Myers 10, Braden Pearson 3, Gavin Pearson 1. Lawrenceburg - Logan Rohrer 11, Noah Knigga 10, Cooper Bobo 8, Samuel Cornett 4, Ben Cornett 4.
Greensburg 53, South Ripley 47
- The Pirates traveled to South Ripley and rallied from a 22-21 halftime deficit to knock off the Raiders 53-47. Greensburg led 12-7 after one quarter, but the Raiders outscored the Pirates 15-9 in the second to grab the lead at the half. Greensburg took control in the third, outscoring South Ripley 17-11 and went on to the victory.
- Stats: Greensburg - Ki Dyer 18 points, three rebounds, one assist; Addison Barnes-Pettit 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists; Jeter Edwards seven points, five rebounds, three assists; Abe Tebbe seven points, four rebounds, one assist; Jack McKinsey five points, two rebounds, three assists; Justin Adkins three points, one rebound, one steal; Bradley Lutz one rebound, one assist; Bryce Stringer one steal; Grainger Maxwell two points, two rebounds, one steal.
Rushville 48, Oldenburg 46
The Lions traveled to Oldenburg Academy Saturday and held off the Twisters 48-46. Dylan Thompson scored on an assist from Kameron Morton with :01 to play to seal the win. Dylan Thompson had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kameron Morton had 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Quentin Cain added five points and four assists. Nick Jarman had nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Chase Woolf three rebounds and played great defense in the second half, according to Coach Ehm. Kane Thompson scored one point. Danny Corn finished with two points.
North Daviess 78, Edinburgh 34
South Decatur 56, Hauser 48
- Scoring: Jacob Scruggs 22, Dale Peters 13, Dorian Hacker 10, Jaylynn McMurray 5, Colby Rathburn 3, Drake Scaggs 2, Lucas Ballard 1.
