The IHSAA announced the pairings for the first two weeks of the IHSAA girls basketball state tournament.
Sectional games begin Tuesday, Jan. 31 and run through championship night Saturday, Feb. 4. The following Saturday, Feb. 11, sectional winners will square off in the one-game regional.
This is a change from recent years. The regional will be a single-game format and the semistate will be a two-game event.
A look at the local draw
In Class 3A, Rushville is the host school. Batesville will take on Franklin County in the first game Wednesday of sectional week. Greensburg and Rushville will square off in the second game Wednesday.
In Class 2A, North Decatur opens the sectional at Switzerland County against South Ripley.
In Class A, Southwestern (Shelby) hosts a 7-team sectional. Jac-Cen-Cel faces Waldron in the opener on Tuesday. Oldenburg Academy and South Decatur meet in the first game Wednesday.
Looking ahead
If any of the local teams win the sectional crown, the teams will advance to the one-game regional.
In Class 3A, the Rushville winner will face the Corydon Central winner for the regional title. The game will be played at Charlestown.
In Class 2A, the Switzerland County will face the Eastern Greene winner. Crawford County is the host school for the regional.
In Class A, the Southwestern winner will take on the Bethesda Christian winner. The regional will also be held at Southwestern.
