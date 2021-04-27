Pairings for the upcoming IHSAA softball and baseball state tournaments will be announced Sunday via live webstream.
The matchups for the softball state tournament will be at 6 p.m. and the baseball tournament to immediately follow at 7 p.m.
Both pairings shows will be hosted by Greg Rakestraw and streamed live exclusively at IHSAAtv.org.
Immediately following both shows, all sectional pairings will be available online at IHSAA.org.
