The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association (IHSVCA) announced this year's 919 student athletes that earned the honor of Academic All-State distinction.
This year's average WGPA was 3.96. This year's section to the academic all-state team had two levels: Silver (3.5-3.74 WGPA) and Gold (3.75 and up WGPA).
Area volleyball programs were well represented on the list.
Batesville had three members earning Gold status: Laney Walsman, Cayman Werner, Isabelle Westerfeld.
Franklin County's Lauren Stacey and Stephanie Billman were on the Gold list and Kassidy Schell and Kiersten Schell earned Silver.
All eight of Greensburg's honorees were on the Gold level: Abigail Hoeing, Christina Fogg, Ella Chapman, Hailey Duerstock, Jennifer Foster, Josie Nobbe, Karigan Acton and Kenedee Lowe.
Jac-Cen-Del's Karen Nuku earned Gold level and Brailea Jo Kieffer, Brynn Denise Negangard and Regan Richter all earned Silver status.
Milan had two Gold members in Ariel Haessig and Taylor Williamson.
North Decatur's four honorees - Aubrey Kennelly, Caroline Stapp, Madelyn Bohman and Samantha Luttel - were all Gold level.
Oldenburg Academy's Ellene Bruns and Mary Hunter both earned Gold status.
Rushville's Shrayder Fischer was listed on the Gold level and Molly Zachery was on the Silver level.
South Decatur's Sophia Bushhorn earned Gold level recognition.
South Ripley's Brionna Linkel, Katelynn Samples, Sierra Jessee were all on the Gold level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.