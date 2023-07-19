The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association (IHSVCA) announced its inaugural IHSVCA Team Academic Award. In this first year of recognition, 51 schools earned the distinction due to the hard work and dedication of the student athletes in the classroom for 2022-23.
To receive this honor, the teams has success on the court and in the classroom with an accumulated team WGPA of 3.5 for both semesters of the school year. The average for the 51 teams was 3.76.
Locally, the area had three teams earning and receiving the team academic award:
Greensburg, coached by June Rigney
East Central, coached by Meaghan Mallory
Oldenburg Academy, coach by Debbie Gregg
Another EIAC team, Lawrenceburg and Coach Staci Knigga, was also selected for the honor.
Below is the complete list of 51 schools receiving the team academic award for 2023:
Bloomfield, Bloomington North, Bluffton, Brebeuf Jesuit, Cambridge City Lincoln, Carroll F.W., Cathedral, Christian Academy of Indiana, Clinton Prairie, Columbia City, Culver Academies, Delphi, Dugger Union, East Central, Eastern Hancock, Forest Park, Franklin Central, Frankton, Greensburg, Hamilton Southeastern, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lawrenceburg, Linton-Stockton, Loogootee, Lowell, Madison-Grant, McCutcheon, New Prairie, NorthWood, Oldenburg Academy, Pike Central, Seeger Memorial, Shakamak, South Knox, South Newton, Tippecanoe Valley, Tipton, Trinity Lutheran, Triton, Vincennes Lincoln, Vincennes Rivet, Warsaw, Wawasee, Wes-Del, West Vigo, Western, Whiting and Wood Memorial
Batesville and Oldenburg Academy were named 2023 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award Honorees. There were 22 selected from Indiana. The award was started in the 1992–93 academic year and honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
