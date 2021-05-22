Our feathered friends are still hammering away at the suet cakes and the sunflower seeds. I have to replace two suet cakes and refill the feeder every second day.
As the years have passed, the birds have become used to me. When I fill the feeders, it is not uncommon to see them sitting only a few feet away, patiently waiting to eat.
Well, some are more patient than others. Filling the feeder last week, I had a rather impatient guest. As I was standing there scooping sunflower seeds into the feeder, a nuthatch fluttered up and almost landed on my head. Realizing the error of its ways, it quickly flew off leaving me a bit gun shy.
On rare occasions in the past, I have had young downy woodpeckers come up and attempt to land on my hat when I would be hanging new suet cakes. Now that’s “birding” up close and personal!
Missing Kayakers Found
Indiana Conservation Officers located a group of kayakers which had been reported missing on the Whitewater River in Wayne County early the morning of May 16.
The three kayakers, one of which was eight months pregnant, were reported missing by family members at approximately 1:30 a.m.
At 5:30 a.m, Indiana Conservation Officers Matt Garringer and Cole Hollingsworth were able to locate the group within minutes of arriving on scene with the use of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), commonly referred to as a drone. The vehicle equipped with a thermal sensor was able to locate the missing subjects in the dark. GPS coordinates were taken and with the assistance of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the group was able to be reached.
The group started kayaking in the early afternoon of May 15 in Richmond. Sometime before dark, they capsized and became stranded in the remote area. They were able to build a fire for warmth and decided to camp on the riverbank overnight.
River levels are still elevated in the area following heavy rains earlier in the week. Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind paddlers of the importance of scouting their route, filing a float plan with friends and relatives, and always wearing personal flotation devices (PFD’s) when on moving water.
Canada Geese Bag Limits Increase
Hunters may now take more Canada geese as a result of a recent increase in bag limits.
The daily bag limit for dark geese (Canada geese, white-fronted geese, and brant) is now five in aggregate for the entire season. Hunters may harvest any combination of the three species as long as the total does not exceed five. Previously, a daily bag limit of dark geese could only include up to three Canada geese, except during September. The daily bag limit for light geese (snow and Ross’s geese) remains at 20.
“Canada goose populations in the Mississippi Flyway are doing very well,” Adam Phelps, DNR’s waterfowl biologist, said. “We remain above our population goal for this species, so additional hunting opportunities make sense. We will continue to monitor populations and harvest to ensure that hunting remains sustainable.”
There are no changes in other migratory bird bag limits from 2020-21 including for ducks. It includes the scaup daily bag limit, which is one scaup during the first 15 days of the season and two for the remainder of the season.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also released dates for the 2021-22 migratory bird seasons. They include season dates for mourning doves, waterfowl (ducks, coots, mergansers, and geese), woodcock, snipe, and sora rails.
Season dates and migratory bird hunting regulations are available at wildlife.IN.gov/hunting-and-trapping/waterfowl-and-migratory-game-birds/migratory-gamebird-seasons-and-regulations
Indiana Conservation Officers Hosting Recruiting Events
Anyone interested in becoming an Indiana Conservation Officer is encouraged to attend one of two recruiting events, hosted by DNR Law Enforcement’s District 5 on Monday, May 24, and Thursday, June 3. The same material will be presented at each event.
The event on May 24 will take place at the Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area Visitors Center at 6 p.m. The address is 13540 W County Road 400 S in Linton, Indiana.
The event on June 3 will take place at Canyon Inn (Sycamore Room) at McCormick’s Creek State Park beginning at noon. The gate fee will be waived to individuals attending the event. The address is 250 McCormick Creek Park Road in Spencer, Indiana.
District 5 includes Parke, Owen, Vermillion, Putnam, Vigo, Clay, Greene, and Sullivan counties. A total of five positions within District 5 are expected to be filled during this hiring process – two in Parke County, two in Owen County and one in Vermillion County.
Each event will cover critical portions of the 2021 Indiana Conservation Officer hiring process, including duties of a conservation officer/hiring process, preparation for the written exam, preparation for core values training, and physical agility testing requirements.
Participation in either recruiting event does not guarantee you a position but should provide insight into the competitive hiring process.
To see if you qualify to be an Indiana Conservation Officer and to complete the pre-screen exam, see on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and click on Become a Conservation Officer.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
