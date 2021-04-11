GREENSBURG -- Greensburg's boys track and field team opened its season Thursday, hosting the Batesville Bulldogs. Even though the Bulldogs came away with the team victory, the Pirates had several strong performances in their first outdoor meet in over two years.
Seniors Garrett Shreiner (throws) and Jalen Woods (long jump) won their respective field events for the Pirates. Sage O’Mara also had a PR in the 400 meters, placing second.
The Pirates hosted the Crossbones Relays on Saturday. All of the races on the track were relays. Due to rain, all field events and hurdle races were cancelled.
There were a lot of improved times from the first meet, coach Shawn Ruble said.
The sprint medley team of Matthew Stewart, Owen Meadows, Jalen Woods, and Sage O’Mara picked up the victory over a talented Franklin County team who placed second.
One of the few times they get a chance to run all season, the throwers 4x100 relay team of Robert Eisert, Luke Stephens, Nathan Navarra, and Tyler Bigginger placed second.
Greensburg returns to the track Tuesday, hosting East Central and Jennings County.
-Information provided
