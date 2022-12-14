NEW CASTLE – Women’s basketball in Indiana has always seen the top players in the nation, historically. The 2023 Induction class of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame is no different. The board of directors of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame proudly announces the 2023 women’s induction class, to be honored at the 21st Women’s Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Jennifer (Marlow) Drudge was not only a standout basketball player at Rushville, but also a 1994 State Tennis Doubles Runner-up. Graduating from Rushville in 1995, Drudge scored a career 1,306 points, averaging over 20 points per game her senior season. She was selected as First Team All Sectional, Regional and All-State her senior season, while also being named an Indiana All-Star. Drudge played collegiately at Butler University where right away, she was honored on the All-Newcomer Team her freshman season. Her junior and senior seasons, she was named First Team All Conference and All-Defensive Team as a senior.
Drudge was the head coach at Carmel from 2001-2004 and an assistant with the Greyhounds in 00-01 and again from 2009-13. She was inducted into the Butler Hall of Fame in 2013, while being named to their All-Centennial team. She has taught Chemistry at Carmel High School since 2000, while being their department chair since 2010.
Other inductees
- Kasia (McClendon) Campbell was a 1993 graduate of Gary West Side, averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 8.5 steals a game her senior season.
- Bruce Dockery earned 502 wins as a long time coach at Evansville Reitz Memorial High School.
- Katie Douglas was a 1997 Indiana All-Star, having played at Perry Meridian High School. In her senior season, Douglas averaged 19.3 points while amassing 177 rebounds and 118 steals.
- Ruth (Riley) Hunter was USA Today Honorable Mention and a First Team All-State member in 1997, while leading North Miami to a 20-1 record her senior season.
- Sheila (McMillen) Keller led the Rochester Zebras with 28.2 points her senior season, which ranked No. 2 in Indiana that year.
- Diane (Hoereth) Metz, was 1986 Indianapolis Star’s “City Athlete of the Year” as a senior on the Roncalli basketball team that went 22-5 where she averaged 17 points and 12.5 rebounds a game and were sectional, regional, and semistate champions.
- Charmonique Stallworth was on the 1992 historic South Bend Washington squad that was the first in school history to win a sectional, where she averaged 26.3 points and 10.5 rebounds that season.
- Lisa (Shepherd) Stidham was the 1997 Miss Basketball, an Indiana All-Star, Gatorade Player of the Year, Nike WBCA All-American, and Parade All-American First Team, in her senior season at Richmond High School. As a senior, Lisa averaged 29.9 points per game
The Indiana Fever Silver Medal Award, including induction for contributions other than as an Indiana high school basketball player or Indiana high school basketball coach, is presented to Denise McClahanan. With over 30 years of experience as a high school coach, AAU director and coach and noted for creation and leadership of Lady Mac summer leagues, McClahanan was Director of Lady Mac high school summer league for 32 years and director for 31 years of Jr. Lady Mac middle school league.
The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 21st Annual Women’s Awards Banquet will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The day’s events will include a free reception at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Museum that afternoon and a banquet that evening at the Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis. Reservations will be available online, over the phone, or through mail order in early 2023. Call the Hall at 765-529-1891, visit www.hoopshall.com or email kayla@hoopshall.com for more information.
