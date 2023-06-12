NORTH VERNON – The Indiana Bulls 9u South baseball team competed in the Sandlot Showdown this past weekend in North Vernon. It was their first tournament after being promoted to AAA and was a 10u AA tournament.
The Bulls shut out the 10u Brownstown Impact 7-0 in their first pool play game and lost a closely contested game against the Patoka Lake AAA Sluggers 11-10.
The 1-and-1 record was good enough for a No. 2 seed standing after pool play. Unfortunately, weather cancelled the tournament Sunday for bracket play. Therefore, the Bulls earned second place based on their pool play. The Bulls will finish out their season next weekend when they compete in the state tournament.
