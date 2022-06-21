The Indiana Bulls have a proud tradition of baseball excellence and the organization is expanding to the area.
First founded in 1991 with play beginning in 1992, Indiana Bulls Baseball was founded by a dedicated group of baseball enthusiasts who believed Indiana players were being overlooked for collegiate and professional playing opportunities.
Today, the Bulls provide one of the state's very best 8U through 17U players with intensive skill development through high-level coaching, opportunities to face top competition via regional and national tournaments, and broad exposure to college coaches and professional scouts.
In addition to its Indianapolis teams, the Bulls will be expanding to Southeast Indiana in the 2022-23 season for 8U players.
The first tryout for 2023 team will be held at 10 a.m. July 30 at Ceraland Park in Columbus. Prospective players cannot turn 9 years old before May 1, 2022.
For more information, please contact John Rigney at (812) 363-4639 or at irigney@greensburg.k12.in.us or Gabe Lowman at (812) 767-7843 or at glowman@majesticelectric.com.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.