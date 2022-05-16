BROWNSTOWN - The Indiana Curve 8U traveled to Brownstown over the weekend to compete in the Slumpbuster USSSA baseball tournament. After a rough day of pool play on Saturday, the Curve turned things around on Sunday and came away with their first championship title of the season.
Indiana Curve 8u fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 16-8 loss to FastTrack Redbirds 8U on Saturday. Despite the loss, Indiana Curve 8U did collect 24 hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, FastTrack Redbirds 8U had 28 hits on the way to victory.
Indiana Curve 8U scored three runs in the fifth inning. Finley Jones and Nolan McCamment's big bats knocked in all the runs in the inning. Dustin Wessel, Emmitt Metz, Finley Jones, Mason Baute, Sabastian Miller, Owen Brancamp, Maverick Dixon, Nolan McCamment, and Liam Dooley all managed multiple hits for Indiana Curve 8U.
In the second game on Saturday, bats were blistered, but Indiana Curve 8U couldn't quite get the job done against Diesel 8U and lost 18-15. Indiana Curve 8U collected 24 hits. Dustin Wessel, Sabastian Miller, Gibson Miller, Owen Brancamp, Finley Jones, Emmitt Metz, and Amden Carlson all managed multiple hits for Indiana Curve 8U.
Indiana Curve 8U easily dispatched FastTrack Redbirds 8u 16-2 on Sunday. Indiana Curve 8U fired up the offense in the first inning, when Finley Jones doubled on the first pitch of the bat, scoring one run. Indiana Curve 8U launched one home run in the game.
Gibson Miller went yard in the first inning. Indiana Curve 8U tallied 28 hits on the day. Finley Jones, Gibson Miller, Emmitt Metz, Dustin Wessel, Mason Baute, Maverick Dixon, Amden Carlson, Paxton Metz, Cooper McCalvin, Nolan McCamment, and Elliott O'Sullivan all had multiple hits for Indiana Curve 8U. Emmitt Metz, Gibson Miller, and Finley Jones all had three hits to lead the way.
In the championship game on Sunday, the Indiana Curve 8U got revenge on the Diesel 8U, coming away with a 20-15 victory. Indiana Curve 8U got on the board in the first inning when Nolan McCamment doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Indiana Curve 8U tallied six runs in the fourth inning. Indiana Curve 8U offense in the inning was led by Nolan McCamment, Gibson Miller, Dustin Wessel, Maverick Dixon, and Liam Dooley, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Diesel 8U scored four runs in the fifth inning. Indiana Curve 8U tallied one home run, off the bat of Finley Jones in the second inning. Indiana Curve 8U collected 34 hits. Emmitt Metz, Finley Jones, Dustin Wessel, Owen Brancamp, Paxton Metz, Nolan McCamment, Liam Dooley, Sabastian Miller, Gibson Miller, Maverick Dixon, Amden Carlson, and Cooper McCalvin all managed multiple hits for Indiana Curve 8U. Emmitt Metz led the Indiana Curve 8U with four hits in four at bats.
The Indiana Curve is coached by head coach Matt Miller and assistant coaches Keegan McCamment and Bryan Dixon. The team consists of Mason Baute, Owen Brancamp, Amden Carlson, Maverick Dixon, Liam Dooley, Finley Jones, Cooper McCalvin, Nolan McCamment, Emmitt Metz, Paxton Metz, Gibson Miller, Sabastian Miller, Elliott O'Sullivan, and Dustin Wessel.
The Indiana Curve 8u would like to thank its many sponsors: Allen's Stump Grinding, Apex, Davidson Lawn Care, The Depot, Exodus Realty, Farren Carlson Photography, FAST, First Baptist Church, Five Star Fab & Erectors, Lohrum Electrical LLC, Napoleon Locker, Napoleon State Bank, PD Farms, RBSK, Running Fabrication, Scheibler Design-Build, Suz Miller @ Main Attraction, Tim Kramer Quality Homes and Construction LLC, and 5 Star.
