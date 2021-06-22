MONTICELLO – Greensburg's Keegan McCullough recorded his best individual finish this summer, placing fifth in Monday's Indiana PGA Monticello Open.
McCullough made a pair of bogeys early before making two birdies to make the turn at even par at Tippecanaoe County Club. He eagled the par-4 10th hole, then bogeyed the 11th, before closing with birdies on 17 and 18.
It added up to a 3-under 69 for McCullough, a 2016 GCHS grad.
Jadden Ousley of Monticello made seven birdies and shot a 6-under 66 to win by one shot.
Tim Sparks of Milan shot a 6-over 78. Kent Lockwood of Milan and Joshua Rhoads of Batesville also competed, finishing further back in the field of 111 golfers.
