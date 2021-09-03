MILAN - After rallying to win the first set at Milan 25-16, Jac-Cen-Del dropped the next three sets and the match 25-23, 25-21, 25-21.
"We had some bright spots tonight, however, we couldn't finish the games when they were close at the end. We have a strong group of athletes this year and continue to work on pulling it all together," Coach Schmeltz said.
For the Lady Eagles, Aundrea Cullen finished with seven aces and 13 digs. Katelyn Wagner served three aces to go with 10 assists. Emma Newhart had a team-high eight kills and added one assist block and 10 assists. Desiree Sparks added six kills, two assist blocks and five digs. Olivia Strunk had a solo block. Brailea Kieffer finished with seven digs. Karen Nuku and Julia Meyer both had one solo block and one assist block. Maria Meyer had one assist block.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.