Race fans will have the special opportunity to experience three different races on the competitive Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Circuit this weekend. The NTT IndyCar Series, NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series will all compete for the first time on the challenging 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in three different races during the two-day weekend.
The IndyCar stars return to IMS to kickoff weekend's racing action at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with the running of the Gallagher Grand Prix. Last year's winner Will Power looks for a repeat victory in the 85-lap, 207.32-mile open wheel battle on the 14-turn IMS road circuit.
Power has earned the most wins (5) and most pole positions (6) on the IMS road circuit. Hard driving Colton Herta won the recent rain-drenched IndyCar GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course in May. Herta will be one of the favorites to challenge Power Saturday, and make it two in a row in 2022 on the IMS road course.
Other notable IndyCar drivers to watch on Saturday are IndyCar champ Scott Dixon, 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden, inaugural IMS road course winner Simon Pagenaud, Alex Palou, Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean, and others.
The second IMS Saturday event is the annual Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes the green flag after NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series qualifying at 3:30 p.m. A total of 42 Xfinity Series cars are entered for Saturday's Pennzoil 150.
Several NASCAR Cup drivers have joined the Xfinity Series "regulars" to contend for the Pennzoil 150 title. Notable among these are Mitchell's popular Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, Ross Chastian, Ty Dillon, and IndyCar part-timers Sage Karam and Santino Ferrucci. With last year's Pennzoil 150 winner Austin Cindric not entered, a new winner is guaranteed.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the IMS Road Course on Sunday for the second annual Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. There are 38 cars are entered for the competitive 82-lap, 200-mile race. Last year's thrilling inaugural Verizon 200 saw ex-IndyCar driver A.J. Almendinger capitalize on a late race tangle by Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin to capture a surprise victory.
This year's NASCAR Cup series has seen many new and surprise winners competing in the all-new NASCAR Next Gen race cars. Five drivers have earned their first career wins so far in 2022. Notably, three of these first-time Cup winners have come on road courses - Daniel Suarez, Ross Chastian and Tyler Reddick. This sets the stage for plenty of possibilities for new winners and thrilling competition as the NASCAR Cup stars take to the IMS road course at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Last week's Pocono winner and recognized road course expert Chase Elliott looks to be the definite favorite in Sunday's Verizon 200. Elliott is the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series points leader with four wins so far. The 26-year-old Elliott has seven NASCAR Cup career road race victories. The popular 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion has led 62 laps on the three road course races so far in 2022, but his second-place finish at Road America on July 3 is his highest this season.
So, the current NASCAR Cup points leader seems poised to capture his first IMS Road Circuit win as the green flag flies at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Other notable contenders in Sunday's Verizon 200 are 2021 NASCAR Cup champ Kyle Larson, 2021 Verizon 200 runner-up Ryan Blaney, 2022 Sonoma runner-up Chris Buescher, 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Pennzoil 150 winner Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe (who came close to winning last year's Verizon 200) 2022 Sonoma winner from Mexico Daniel Suarez, Martin Truex Jr., and several other NASCAR Cup Series drivers like veteran Kevin Harvick who needs to win to make the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season playoffs.
If last year's thrilling and unpredictable Verizon 200 is any indication, any NASCAR driver is capable of winning Sunday's 200-mile "shootout" on the IMS Road Course.
