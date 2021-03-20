Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the killing of a bald eagle in southern Vigo County. The juvenile eagle was discovered in a tree on March 10 by people who regularly go to the area to view eagles. Conservation officers were contacted and initiated an investigation. Officers determined the juvenile eagle was killed from a gunshot to the breast area. The investigation is still ongoing.
A joint $2,000 reward is being offered by the US. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher, Inc. Program to anyone with information leading to a conviction of the responsible party.
If you have information, or know who is responsible, please contact Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Turn in a Poacher, Inc. (TIP) hotline at 1-800-847-4367 (TIP-IDNR).
Canada geese conflicts
Changing habitat now can help prevent human-goose conflicts later. Once Canada geese have started using a site, it can be difficult to discourage them from staying there through the season. Preventive action is the best way to deter Canada geese.
Many breeding pairs of Canada geese start looking for nesting locations this time of year. Geese frequently return to areas where they’ve been successful nesting before. They prefer areas within 150 feet of open water surrounded by turf grass, which is their favorite food.
If geese are being fed by people, it only encourages them to congregate in large groups and renders attempts to manage them useless. Feeding Canada geese or any other wildlife causes the animals to lose fear of humans, increasing the likelihood of conflicts with humans, especially individuals who have no food for them.
To discourage Canada geese from nesting at a site, before they nest, you may dissuade them at any time, without a permit from DNR, as long as you don’t harm the birds and don’t violate any local ordinances. Effective techniques can be audial, visual, or physical to include air horns, whistles, motion sensor lights, predator decoys and sprinklers. A complete list can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/3000.htm.
The pre-nesting period is also the ideal time to consider installing temporary or permanent barriers. Common physical barriers include fences, rocks and strips of native plants. Learn more about physical barriers at wildlife.IN.gov/3002.htm.
Once nests are established and for the rest of the nesting season, adult male and female geese will actively defend their nest and nesting season is when most conflicts with humans occur. After the last egg is laid, Canada geese incubate eggs for approximately 28 days. Eggs hatch throughout late April and June. In June and July, adult Canada geese molt their flight feathers around the same time their newly hatched goslings emerge. During this time, using discouragement techniques will not work because neither the adults nor the goslings can fly away.
Canada goose egg and nest management can limit the number of Canada geese produced after nesting. If a Canada goose nest does not have eggs or birds in it, it can be destroyed at any time without a federal permit. Once eggs have been laid, you may take no further action without first registering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Remember, using several techniques in combination will be more effective than using just one. Short-term techniques may relieve immediate problems, but long-term solutions are more likely to reduce future conflicts.
Canada goose management plans having clear actions, community buy-in and long-term commitment are most likely to be successful. DNR district wildlife biologists can help individuals and communities develop plans and provide advice specific to the situation. Contact information is at wildlife.IN.gov/2716.htm.
More information on Canada goose management is at wildlife.IN.gov/2996.htm.
Attention aquarium owners
Zebra mussels, which are an aquatic invasive species, have been found in Marimo Moss Balls, a product sold at many aquarium and pet supply stores.
Zebra mussels have the potential to harm Indiana’s aquatic environment. They are identifiable by the light and dark stripes on their shells, which look like the stripes on a zebra.
The mussels can be tiny and are easily overlooked. If you have purchased Marimo Moss Balls from any aquarium or pet supply store this year, destroy the moss balls, dispose of them in the trash, and clean your aquarium. Complete instructions are at fws.gov/fisheries/ANS/zebra-mussel-disposal.html.
In addition, email AIS@dnr.IN.gov with the source of the moss balls, the approximate date of purchase and photographs of zebra mussels on the moss balls.
The Indiana DNR is working with aquarium and pet supply stores to remove and properly destroy all affected inventory.
‘till next time,
Jack
