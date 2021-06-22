INDIANAPOLIS – Keegan McCullough planned on officially becoming a professional golfer after this summer.
However, based on how well McCullough’s fared in recent weeks while competing against pros in Indiana PGA events, he bumped that timeline up.
McCullough, who was a standout player for the Greensburg Pirates, made it official and became a pro Tuesday afternoon.
“Now that it’s finally official, it’s crazy,” McCullough, 23, said. “I was talking to my parents and called my grandpa, and they were all super ecstatic. I didn’t think when I was a young kid just starting out that I’d ever make it this far. It was always a dream, but for it to finally become a reality, it’s pretty cool.”
McCullough started his collegiate career at Vincennes University, a Division III junior college, where he earned first team All-American honors his sophomore year. He then transferred to IUPUI, and more than held his own against DI golfers.
He didn’t make the decision to turn pro hastily. McCullough had conversations with the Director of Golf in Indiana, his swing coach here in Indiana, and the golf coach at IUPUI, running through various scenarios.
But after shooting a 3-under 69 to finish fifth out of 115 golfers during Monday’s Indiana PGA Monticello Open, McCullough decided it was time.
He’ll forgo being able to play in a couple amateur tournaments, but becoming a pro will provide added significance for a big event: the Indiana Open.
“One of the biggest things for me when I decided to turn pro about a month or so early was to be able to play my first pro event in Indiana,” McCullough said. “Obviously, it’s where I grew up my whole life and started playing golf, so it will be cool. It sounds like I’ll have a decent amount of people coming out to watch, so it will be nice to put on a show for the people that have been rooting for me for a while before I have to head out.”
IUPUI coach Jamie Broce mentioned how McCullough can now play in the Indiana Open and make his first paycheck.
“He played solid in the Monticello Open (Monday),” Broce said. “Keegan is a good player, and some people really thrive when they turn professional. Looking forward to watching his progress!”
McCullough will compete Thursday at Tippecanoe Country Club, the same course he played Monday, which is a qualifying event for the Indiana Open. There are 42 golfers in his qualifying tournament, and he’ll need a top-eight finish.
The Indiana Open is slated for July 12-14 in West Lafayette.
McCullough still plans on heading to Florida in early September. He’s in the process of selecting a home course in Sarasota, Florida. He’ll have more than a month to settle in before competing on the West Florida Tour from November through March.
McCullough’s parents are David and Christine, who live near Greensburg. McCullough was in town last weekend and played in the Our Hospice tournament with his dad, his sister Kennedy, and friend/caddie Lucas Williams. They won it after shooting -16 par.
“I haven’t played a round with my dad in I don’t know how long, or my sister for that matter, so it was cool to do that,” McCullough said.
