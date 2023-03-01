COLUMBUS – The home opener for IUPUC’s first-ever baseball team is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, versus Cleary University (Michigan) at Jennings County High School. As part of the opening day festivities, Old National Bank is providing blankets (while supplies last) to fans who show up sporting their IUPUC or Crimson Pride gear.
“It really is a dream to start a program from scratch,” Scott Bickel, IUPUC Head Baseball Coach, said. “We are taking this dream from the ground and making a legacy out of it.”
He noted a strong line-up, including Riley Mertl, a 6-7 sophomore pitcher with a “big arm” who throws 90 mph, and Wyatt Sutton, a freshman who holds the record for career triples at his former high school (Eastern Hancock High). Other players to watch include twins Alec and Conner Beatty.
Bickel added that he has a versatile roster of players, and everyone contributes.
“We’re a brand new team with a young group of guys, primarily sophomores and freshman, but I think our youth is also a strength, and I look forward to seeing them grow throughout the season,” Bickel said.
The Crimson Pride continue their weekend series against Cleary with a double-header at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
Home games will be played at Jennings County High School at 800 W. Walnut St, North Vernon, while the team’s new field at Ceraland Park is under construction. The Crimson Pride hopes to play its home games at Ceraland by late March.
“It’s really exciting to see collegiate sports coming to Columbus and to Ceraland, and getting to introduce our new team to the community,” Bickel added. “Go Pride!”
For the full baseball schedule, live stats and team roster, visit iupucathletics.com.
-Information provided
