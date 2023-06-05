BLOOMINGTON - Saturday, Greensburg junior Emarie Jackson competed in her third state finals in track and field on the campus of Indiana University. Jackson had a big day, taking runner-up in the shot put and third place in the discus.
“It was a phenomenal finish to an incredible season for Emarie and it was exciting to see her hard work pay off. In both events, she moved up two spots from her seeding to beat two outstanding throwers," Coach Josh Hawkins said.
As the lone Pirate competitor, her podium performances earned 15 points and placed Greensburg in a tie for 19th in the state team competition. Noblesville won the team title with 45 points over Warren Central's 44.
Jackson started her day with the discus event. After fouling on her first two attempts of three in the preliminaries, the pressure was on to hit a mark far enough to earn a top 10 spot and three more attempts in finals. She did not disappoint, with a throw of 139-04, good enough to position her in fourth heading into the finals.
After two average throws in finals and with the heat and pressure mounting, Jackson came in clutch again on her last attempt to overtake third place with a distance of 146-10 to beat her regional rival and Kentucky commit, Center Grove's Shelby Wingler. Hannah Alexander of Noblesville won the event and defending state champion Hadley Lucas placed second.
Next up for the Lady Pirate was the shot put. Jackson placed fifth in the shop put as a sophomore and was seeded fourth this year.
Indiana is currently a hot bed in girls high school shot put in which the top 4 throwers are currently all in the top 20 ranked throwers in the entire nation, three of which are only juniors.
Not to be intimidated by the competition, Jackson’s third and final attempt in prelims was a personal and school record throw of 48-0.5 to move into first place heading into finals. But not to be outdone, defending state champ and top seed from Bloomington North Hadley Lucas on her next attempt threw 49-5 to win the competition.
Jackson went for it aggressively on her next two throws, but just missed keeping them in the sector and thus fouled both attempts to ultimately finish in second place. Jackson’s throw of 48-0.5 was the 13th furthest throw in Indiana state history and now ranks her 10th in the country for the 2023 outdoor season.
"To put what Emarie did today into perspective, our school’s last individual state champion in any sport happened to come in girls shot put when Debbie Heger won the event in 1991 with a throw of 41-10.5. Today, Emarie threw over 6 feet further than Debbie’s winning throw," Coach Hawkins said.
"I know that she wanted to win a state title, so today was a little bittersweet. But I also know that she gave it all that she had and she has nothing to be disappointed in. We are all so proud of her," Coach Hawkins added.
