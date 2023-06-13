INDIANAPOLIS – The 2023 Midwest Meet of Champions was held on the campus of Marian University Saturday. The IATCCC 2023 Indiana Junior and Senior All-Stars competed in the meet in a change of format from previous years.
The Midwest Meet of Champions has been in existence since 1974 and pitted the best senior track and field athletes from Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan against each other in the only scored, inter-state all-star meet of its kind in the United States.
This year, the Midwest meet has been changed to an All-Star meet between Indiana’s top junior and senior track and field athletes.
Two local athletes were selected to compete for the Indiana All-Stars. Greensburg junior Emarie Jackson competed in the shot put and the discus. Rushville senior Cyndi Tush competed in the pole vault.
Jackson placed third in the shot put with a distance of 44-1.
She also placed second in the discus with a distance of 153-6.
For the teams, the seniors won for the boys 209-173. The junior girls won 240-150.
Tush tied for eighth place after clearing the bar at 10-0.
