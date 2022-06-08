GREENSBURG - Each year, coaches at Greensburg Junior High School vote on the top male and female athletes from the current year. The award is the Freeland Award, named after a former employee of Greensburg Community Schools Norman Freeland. The vote is by secret ballot by the coaches for the best participating athletes at GJHS.
Hard work earns the student athletes the award and that hard work is recognized by the coaches. Athletes write an essay as a part of the application process and include various athletic and non-athletic activities. The athlete's attitude, effort, school citizenship, and coach-ability is considered by each coach when voting for an athlete.
Each recipient receives a personal plaque along with permanent recognition in the trophy case at GJHS.
The Freeland Award winners for the 2021-22 school year are Brenley Jameson and Ethan Smith. These athletes displayed tremendous sportsmanship, guts, and coach-ability while participating on the athletic field of play while at GJHS.
