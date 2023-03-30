South Decatur’s baseball program is under new leadership, but one with a familiar face. Anthony Jarvis is in his first year as head coach for the Cougars, after serving six seasons as assistant coach.
The Cougars are coming off an 18-7 campaign in 2022. So far, Coach Jarvis is pleased with the off-season and pre-season work.
“It went pretty well. Our numbers are up. We have 21 players and had 13 regularly at preseason workouts,” Coach Jarvis said.
Experience for the Cougars will come from four seniors and a junior. Senior Cameron Henderson will see action at second base. Senior Avery Seegers, IUPUC commit, will catch and play first base. Senior Dale Peters and Brady Lane are versatile players for the Cougars. Devin Pate is the junior.
“Devin keeps getting stronger everyday. I expect big things from that young man,” Coach Jarvis said.
Depth on the mound is a key for the Cougars. Coach Jarvis said nearly the entire roster is capable stepping on the mound if asked.
Coach Jarvis said Brock Lane has had a great offseason and is hitting really well. Freshman JP Scudder has been working really hard on the hill, according to Coach Jarvis.
“Our goal is to finish the job. I think we can compete for a sectional title this season,” Coach Jarvis added.
The Cougars are scheduled to open the season at Brownstown Central Thursday.
