The Lady Eagles avenged a loss from the weekend, defeating Edinburgh 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21.
“I am extremely impressed with the fight our kids showed. All four sets were extremely competitive and required a great deal of focus and grit to pull out the win. We showed huge improvements after our opening-round games. There are still areas we need to clean up, but overall I am happy with our performance at this early point in the season. Our seniors showed tremendous leadership last night, they are a huge asset to our team and our program overall,” Coach Schmeltz said.
For the Lady Eagles, Aundrea Cullen tallied five aces, received serve 26-of-28, six assists and 42 digs. Katelyn Wagner served three aces and added six kills, 10 assists and 20 digs. Karen Nuku served 9-of-10 with two aces.
Brailea Keiffer received serve 18-of-19. Julia Meyer received serve 20-of-23 and added two solo blocks. Desiree Sparks tallied 15 kills and four solo blocks. Emma Newhart had five kills, 16 assists and 24 digs.
The junior varsity Lady Eagles started their season with a 25-20, 25-12 win against the Edinburgh. The team is composed of primarily incoming freshmen while two juniors, Brynn Negangard and Regan Richter, stepping in to help lead the freshman this season. Maria Meyer, Karen Nuku, and Julia Meyer’s stepped down from varsity to help the JV team due to injuries on the team. Regan Richter has made a change in positioning as well as Sophia Sullivan who are both taking on the role of being middle hitters/blockers. Neither one has ever played this position and has done some great work in this spot and getting better each practice and game.
Some highlights for JCD included Regan Richter had five kills and six aces; Hailey Kunz had 11 attacks and four aces; Sophia Sullivan had 13 attempts, 1 kill, and 8 attempts at digs and 11 good serve receive passing. As a first time setter, Bailey Groth had nine assists with her 28 attempts at setting the ball.
Hauser 3, JCD 0
A solid Hauser team knocked off the Lady Eagles in three sets 25-15, 26-24, 25-13.
“Overall I am very proud of how we battled tonight. We continue to make some mental mistakes that hurt us at times. For the most part though, this group of kids continues to work extremely hard. They are learning to play together and it is evident with their play on the floor,” Coach Schmeltz said.
For JCD, Aundrea Cullen had three aces, 20 serve receptions and five digs. Julia Meyer added one ace. Desiree Sparks had one ace, five kills, one solo block and seven digs. Brailea Kieffer and Lexux Jones both had 14 serve receptions and Jones had six digs. Emma Newhart tallied five kills, five assists and five digs. Karen Nuku added five kills. Katelyn Wagner set the offense with 11 assists.
In the junior varsity contest, Hauser won in two sets 25-22, 25-16.
For the Lady Eagles, Bailey Groth finished with one ace, one kill and one assist. Regan Richter had 3 aces, 16 serve receptions, 20 dig attempts and four kills. Sophia Sullivan had 16 serve receptions and 11 dig attempts. Brynn Negangard had six dig attempts and five assists. Gracie Ahrens added five block attempts and one kill.
