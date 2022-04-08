OSGOOD - Jac-Cen-Del hosted a 4-way track meet with Switzerland County, Madison Shawe and Rising Sun.
For the boys, JCD took first place with 80 followed by Switzerland County 58, Rising Sun 36 and Shawe 18
Results for the Eagles:
Shot put - White 39'0 first, Williamson third, Simon fifth
Discus - White 122'6 first, Simon second, Dornbach fourth
Long jump - Vatchet third, Patrick fifth
100 - Ricke second
200 - Ricke third
400 - Ricke second, Dornbach fifth
800 - Rohls fourth
1600 - Pohle second
3200 - Pohle first
100 hurdles - Maloney :22.2 first, Patrick second
300 hurdles - Maloney :48.9 first, Patrick second
4x800 - second
4x100 - second
4x400 - third
For the girls, Switzerland County took first place with 107.5 followed by JCD 68.5, Shawe 21 and Rising Sun 18.
Results for the Lady Eagles:
Shot put - E. Newhart second, S. Newhart fourth, Negengard fifth
Discus - E. Newhart 83-9 first, S. Newhart fifth
Long jump - C. Simon 14-7 first, Rohls third
High jump - Wagner third
100 - C. Simon second, Hughes fourth
200 - K. Simon second,
400 - K. Simon 1:07 first,
1600 - Rohls fifth
100 hurdles - K. Simon :19.5 first , Meyer fourth
300 hurdles - C. Simon 49.7 first
4x800 - second
4x100 - second
4x400 - second
