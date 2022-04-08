OSGOOD - Jac-Cen-Del hosted a 4-way track meet with Switzerland County, Madison Shawe and Rising Sun.

For the boys, JCD took first place with 80 followed by Switzerland County 58, Rising Sun 36 and Shawe 18

Results for the Eagles: 

Shot put - White 39'0 first, Williamson third, Simon fifth

Discus - White 122'6 first, Simon second, Dornbach fourth

Long jump - Vatchet third, Patrick fifth

100 - Ricke second

200 - Ricke third

400 - Ricke second, Dornbach fifth

800 - Rohls fourth

1600 - Pohle second

3200 - Pohle first

100 hurdles - Maloney :22.2 first, Patrick second

300 hurdles - Maloney :48.9 first, Patrick second

4x800 - second

4x100 - second

4x400 - third

For the girls, Switzerland County took first place with 107.5 followed by JCD 68.5, Shawe 21 and Rising Sun 18.

Results for the Lady Eagles:

Shot put - E. Newhart second, S. Newhart fourth, Negengard fifth

Discus - E. Newhart 83-9 first, S. Newhart fifth

Long jump - C. Simon 14-7 first, Rohls third

High jump - Wagner third

100 - C. Simon second, Hughes fourth

200 - K. Simon second,

400 - K. Simon 1:07 first,

1600 - Rohls fifth

100 hurdles - K. Simon :19.5 first , Meyer fourth

300 hurdles - C. Simon 49.7 first

4x800 - second

4x100 - second

4x400 - second

