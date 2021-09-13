OSGOOD - After dropping the first set 25-11 to Southwestern (Hanover), Jac-Cen-Del took the second set 25-19. Southwestern took the final two sets 26-24 and 25-22 to leave town with the win.
"We continue to struggle to stay consistent with our play. We have played a lot of games in the first four weeks of the season with little time for practice. It is my hope that as we are able to get some additional practice time in the gym it will help us gain this consistency. After the first set when we woke up, we played some phenomenal volleyball. But with the slow start to sets, it was too much to come all the way back from. We continue to see progress in overall play which is a positive thing and something we continue to build on," Coach Schmeltz said.
For the Lady Eagles, Olivia Stunk tallied five aces and five kills. Julia Meyer added three aces, five kills and one solo block. Aundrea Cullen served two aces and had 26 digs. Desiree Sparks finished with nine kills. Karen Nuku and Maria Meyer both had one solo block. Emma Newhart dished out 13 assists. Katelyn Wagner added five assists and nine digs. Brailea Kieffer had 11 digs.
