OSGOOD – The North Decatur cross country teams traveled to Jac-Cen-Del to face the Eagles.
For the girls, the Lady Eagles defeated North 21-34.
Jenna Walton led the Lady Chargers with a second place finish in 23:05. Paige Reisman was sixth in 25:27. Gracie Osting crossed the line seventh in 25:44. Ellie Cox finished ninth overall in 27:18. Addie Gauck rounded out the top 10 in 10th with a time of 27:42.
Lauren Holloway finished 13th in 29:45. Hannah Allen was 14th in 31:51. Paige Wesseler took 16th in 35:59 and Philomenia Niese was 17th in 40:07.
For the boys, JCD won the meet 21-34
North was led by Aiden O’Dell in fourth place in 20:55. Brandan Gearhart crossed the line fifth in 20:59. Charlie Kramer was sixth in a personal best 21:01. Caleb Bowles finished ninth in 21:42 and Adam Mack was 10th in 22:24.
Lance Nobbe finished 11th in 22:32. Owen Geis was next for the Chargers in 12th with a time of 24:07. Ryan Hancock was 13th in 24:27 followed by Jack Cathey 14th in 25:08, Chris Gauck 15th in 25:40, Cameron Medsker 16th in 26:27, Ethan Neimeyer 17th in 26:29 and Collin Bryant 18th in 27:18.
